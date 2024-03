TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing a beautiful start to the week. High temperatures will warm into the mid-70s around Tucson on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will build and winds will pick up on Wednesday, before our next chances for showers arrive Thursday and Friday. Mountains could see light snow accumulations above 7,000 feet.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 3.4.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS