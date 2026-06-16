Slightly less Monsoon activity today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with modest drying, which will bring a less active Monsoon day.

The best area for isolated to scattered storms will be near the International border, but gusty winds will be the primary concern area wide.

Tucson will see a slight 10% storm chance today, increasing to a 20-30% Wednesday.

Thereafter, some residual thunderstorm chances along the Int'l border Thursday then dry conditions Friday through the weekend.

Otherwise, breezy afternoons with temperatures near normal through the forecast period.

Meteorologist April Madison

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