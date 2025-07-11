Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Slightly cooler to finish the week

High pressure will drift west and allow temperatures to cool down a few degrees to end the week
Slightly cooler to finish the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will slide to the west and allow our temperatures to cool down a few degrees as we get closer to the weekend.

High temperatures will hover close to 105° to end the week and go through the weekend.

Monsoon will stay quiet as we wait for more moisture to return to southern Arizona and that will happen Sunday.

From Sunday on into the middle of next week, monsoon will become much more active as more moisture produces more thunderstorms.

Some heat relief is on the way!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network