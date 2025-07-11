Slightly cooler to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will slide to the west and allow our temperatures to cool down a few degrees as we get closer to the weekend.

High temperatures will hover close to 105° to end the week and go through the weekend.

Monsoon will stay quiet as we wait for more moisture to return to southern Arizona and that will happen Sunday.

From Sunday on into the middle of next week, monsoon will become much more active as more moisture produces more thunderstorms.

Some heat relief is on the way!

