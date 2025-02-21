Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Slightly cooler to end the week, but a big warming trend is on the way

After a slight cool down to finish the week, high pressure returns and brings a big warming trend for next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak system bring slightly cooler temperatures and breezy weather to southern Arizona for the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday, highs will climb into the mid-70s along with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday, high pressure arrives and will bring much warmer air to the desert.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s for most of next week with overnight lows climbing back into the lower 50s.

Dry conditions will continue and some gusty wind returns next Wednesday and Thursday.

Make some plans to be outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network