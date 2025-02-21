Slightly cooler to end the week, but a big warming trend is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak system bring slightly cooler temperatures and breezy weather to southern Arizona for the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday, highs will climb into the mid-70s along with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday, high pressure arrives and will bring much warmer air to the desert.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s for most of next week with overnight lows climbing back into the lower 50s.

Dry conditions will continue and some gusty wind returns next Wednesday and Thursday.

Make some plans to be outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

