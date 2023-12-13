Slightly cooler temperatures return for a little while

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will pass to our northeast and bring some breezy, cooler weather back to southeastern Arizona.

This slightly cooler weather pattern won't last long because high pressure returns this weekend and will keep our mild December weather going.

We'll finish the week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s before mid-70s return early next week.

Even though the daytime temperatures are quite mild, keep in mind that overnight temperatures are still dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the lower elevations.

Keep those jackets handy for when the sun goes down!

