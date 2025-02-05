Slightly cooler temperatures arrive through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will give way to slightly cooler temperatures as we go through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will still climb into the lower 80s for the middle of the week with mid-70s returning for the weekend.

Lots of sunshine will stay with us for the next couple of days before some high clouds arrive for the end of the week.

We're still looking at dry conditions to remain throughout southern Arizona for the next several days.

Please be careful with any flammable items or any items that may cause a spark!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

