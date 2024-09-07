Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, the heat will ease and allow slightly cooler temperatures to return to southern Arizona.

Highs will run closer to 100°, but dry weather will continue with the exception of some isolated thunderstorms over the White Mountains.

As we look into next week, a similar weather pattern will stay with us with highs in the low 100s and overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great weekend and make sure to protect yourself from the sun along with focusing on staying hydrated!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

