TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect to finish the week, but slightly cooler temperatures are on the way.

Friday will still bring highs over 100° before the heat eases a few degrees for the weekend.

Dry conditions will stay with us except for the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms over the White Mountains through the weekend.

Our weather pattern isn't showing much change as we look into next week.

Remember to drink extra water and protect yourself from the sun over the next several days.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

