Slightly cooler and breezy weather to finish the week

Cooler, breezy conditions arrive for the end of the week before a big warming trend arrives early next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another storm system will pass to our north and bring some breezy, cooler weather back to southern Arizona to finish the week.

High temperatures will slide into the mid-70s to end the week and start the weekend.

Soon after, high pressure returns and will bring a rapid warming trend back to the desert.

High temperatures will bounce back into the mid-80s to begin the week and will remain at those levels through the middle of the week.

Start planning those outdoor activities!

