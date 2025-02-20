Slightly cooler and breezy weather to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another storm system will pass to our north and bring some breezy, cooler weather back to southern Arizona to finish the week.

High temperatures will slide into the mid-70s to end the week and start the weekend.

Soon after, high pressure returns and will bring a rapid warming trend back to the desert.

High temperatures will bounce back into the mid-80s to begin the week and will remain at those levels through the middle of the week.

Start planning those outdoor activities!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

