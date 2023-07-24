Slight heat relief and better Monsoon chances later this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting this week like we ended last week: very hot with slight chances for Monsoon activity across metro Tucson, with cooler weather and better storm chances to the south and east of Tucson.

As we get later into this week, we'll see temperatures cool slightly, from around 110 to the low 100s in Tucson. Daily chances for Monsoon activity will gradually increase as we move through the week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 7.23.23

