Similar weather as yesterday, but slightly cooler and slightly better storm chances

Scattered thunderstorms expected from the Tucson area eastward today and tomorrow
Scattered storm chances from Tucson east today
Slightly cooler with an uptick in storm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then breezy and a slight uptick in thunderstorm chances from Tucson eastward.

Scattered storms that do develop will move north to northeast rather quickly. Gusty winds, brief heavy
rain, blowing dust, and lightning will be the main hazards.

Outside of thunderstorms expect breezy winds each afternoon with high temperatures coming down a few degrees through Friday.

Still some lingering slight thunderstorm chances Saturday south and east of Tucson but otherwise drier conditions through Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

