Showers possible for Cochise County Sunday afternoon and Monday
Spotty showers are possible Sunday afternoon into the evening. More showers could accumulate in parts of the county into Monday afternoon and lasting off-and-on into the evening.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 23:00:04-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be a cool start to the day for much of Cochise County with lows in the 50s for most of the region before things heat up as the day progresses. Highs tomorrow expected to top out around the mid-80s.
