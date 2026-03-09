Showers and thunderstorms on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon, with an increasing 90% chance tonight through early Tuesday.
Gusty winds will accompany this system as it approaches today, and again as it exits on Tuesday.
High temperatures will be slightly above average today, then much cooler Tuesday before a significant warm up to end the week.
A few locations will be near record highs over the weekend.
Meteorologist April Madison
