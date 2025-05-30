Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Showers and thunderstorms headed our way

Increasing storm chances by Sunday
Sunday will bring the best chance for showers and storms
Increasing showers and storms for the weekend
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy today with warm afternoon highs.

We can't rule out an isolated shower or dry lightning late in the day, but storm chances increase through the weekend, especially on Sunday.

A slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms along the AZ/NM border today and Saturday, then widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur Sunday into early Monday.

Dry conditions returning thereafter. Below normal temperatures return Sunday into early
next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network