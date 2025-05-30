Showers and thunderstorms headed our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy today with warm afternoon highs.

We can't rule out an isolated shower or dry lightning late in the day, but storm chances increase through the weekend, especially on Sunday.

A slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms along the AZ/NM border today and Saturday, then widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur Sunday into early Monday.

Dry conditions returning thereafter. Below normal temperatures return Sunday into early

next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

