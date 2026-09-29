Showers and storms spread across the area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and thunderstorms will spread across Southeast Arizona this morning as a weather system moves through the region and taps into plenty of tropical moisture. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue into the afternoon. Some spots could pick up 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with higher amounts possible in the mountains. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 11 p.m., so watch for water in normally dry washes and low-lying areas. A few strong storms are also possible this afternoon.

Rain chances linger into tonight and Wednesday morning, but things dry out fairly quickly Wednesday afternoon. From there, high pressure builds in and keeps the rest of the week mostly dry. Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler, running 10 to 15 degrees below today and Wednesday, before warming back toward normal late in the week.

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