Severe storms and strong winds likely Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday is expected to be an even more active Monsoon day with higher potential for damaging winds and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service says blowing dust is also likely on Tuesday. The Tucson metro and areas to the west will see the highest risk for severe storms.

High temperatures will cool off to around 100 degrees by the middle of the week, though they are set to warm up to above average by the end of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.5.24

