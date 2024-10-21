Watch Now
Seriously? Tucson could hit 100 again this week as heat returns

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson and Southern Arizona got a taste of fall this weekend, but it will feel like summer again very soon.

A warming trend started Sunday and will continue through much of this week. As high pressure builds over the Southwest, we're expecting generally quiet weather and sunny skies.

Wednesday through Friday, Tucson's highs could approach or hit triple digits. We'll see a slight cooling trend heading into next weekend, with temperatures still expected to be well above average.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.20.24

