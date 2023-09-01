September will start with lots of monsoon activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay quite active to finish the week and begin the month of September.

Flood Watches are in effect through Friday evening because the potential for isolated flooding is climbing.

A surge of moisture will bring the fuel for some strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

With the additional cloud cover and possibility of rain, we'll also see high temperatures drop into the lower 90s to start Labor Day weekend.

Drier air and warmer conditions return late in the weekend and will stay with us through the middle of next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

