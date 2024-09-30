September & Monsoon are ending with record heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat for this time of year continues across Southern Arizona. Tucson reached 104 on Sunday and could do so again on Monday.

Daytime highs will likely be in the triple digits in Tucson through this entire week. Cochise County highs will stay in the 90s.

Our next best chance for closer-to-average temperatures comes early next week.

With Monsoon 2024 ending Monday, there is some lingering moisture in and around the White Mountains. But most of Southern Arizona should expect to stay dry for the next several days.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.29.24

