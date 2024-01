TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly a damp start to the morning across the region as the first weather system of the year makes its way through.

Temperatures to start the day in the mid-40s for most. Highs expected in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A second weather system makes its way through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Chances for valley showers and mountain snow possible this morning.

A third round of precipitation is possible next weekend.

