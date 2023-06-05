Second triple digit day of the year set a new record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been 35 days since the first triple digit day of the year and this period of time set a new record.

This is the longest period of time between the first and second occurrence of triple digit days in Tucson, according to the National Weather Service.

We're expecting to see another triple digit day on Monday with gusty afternoon winds for the beginning of the week.

A weak system will bring a slight cool down by Wednesday dipping into the lower 90s.

