TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 74 degrees Wednesday. A noticeable decrease from Tuesday's 80s.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 73 degrees but a more windier and cloudier day will cool temperatures down to seasonal norms.

For Thanksgiving, Tucson will see a high around 72 degrees and will be partly cloudy.

Cochise County will see more clouds with Sierra Vista seeing a high of 69 degrees

