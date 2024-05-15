Seasonal May weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will continue to enjoy warm days and cool nights through the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the 90s with overnight lows dipping into the lower 60s, but this weekend we will come close to reaching 100° for the first time this year.

A little moisture will stay with us to bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to the White Mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Most of us will stay dry through the weekend and into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

