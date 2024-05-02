Watch Now
Seasonable weather continues through the weekend

Our weather pattern will stay close to seasonal averages to finish the week and head into the weekend
Posted at 7:15 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 22:15:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — May has arrived and our weather pattern will resemble a typical southern Arizona May forecast.

Highs will stay close to 90° with overnight lows in the upper 50s through the end of the week.

Occasional gusty wind will continue to keep wildfire danger a bit elevated through the middle of next week.

Stronger wind will blow Sunday as a storm system passes to the north, but we still don't have any rain in the forecast.

Enjoy the typical May weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

