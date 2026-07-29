Scattered storms today, extreme heat ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday will bring another slight round of monsoon thunderstorms, with the best chances developing this evening south and east of Tucson. While a few isolated storms could reach the Tucson metro, the city is expected to remain on the western edge of the most active weather. Some storms could produce strong wind gusts, and locally heavy rain is possible, especially across the southern half of Cochise County. Aside from the storms, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Looking ahead, storm chances are expected to become more isolated Thursday through Friday, with most activity favoring areas near the Arizona-New Mexico border and the White Mountains. The bigger story will be the heat. High temps are expected to climb 7 to 12 degrees above normal from Thursday through the weekend, prompting an Extreme Heat Warning through Sunday. Tucson also has a good chance of reaching 110 degrees for the first time this year, making heat safety especially important heading into the weekend.

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