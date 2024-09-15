Scattered showers on the way for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout Saturday, southern Arizona was calm with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 90s. Over the next two days, increased moisture is expected to bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tropical Storm Ileana is moving onshore and will not impact southeast Arizona but tropical moisture will be sent our way.

Tucson will see temperatures in the high 90s before dipping into the high 80s next weekend. Sierra Vista sticking with the 80s throughout the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast Sept 14

