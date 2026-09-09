Scattered showers and storms possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An increase in moisture will bring a slightly better chance for late afternoon and evening storms, with Tucson on the western periphery.

That means best coverage will be mostly south and east, with Tucson seeing a 30% chance for mainly evening storms.

Storms will be stronger than we have seen the past several days, with heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding as the primary hazard from these storms, with a secondary hazard of strong outflow winds to 40-45 mph east of Tucson.

Highs will will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

