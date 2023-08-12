Scattered shower chances continue; cooler temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a rainy Friday morning and early afternoon, we'll continue to see increased chances for showers throughout the weekend and into next week. The increased moisture and clouds are keeping the temperatures cooler than we've seen over the last few weeks. Tucson will see temperatures in the 90s to start of the weekend and throughout the rest of the week, settling in the low 100s.

Sierra Vista starts the weekend in the 80s before settling in the low to mid 90s next week. By the middle of next week, it's expected to be drier and warmer.

