Scattered late afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today marks the halfway point of the 2026 Monsoon.

We will see clouds clearing to mostly sunny skies today. Storms will be slow to develop over the mountains to our northeast, then increasing as we get into the late afternoon and evening.

Tucson has a 40% chance for thunderstorms by this evening.

Expect daily chances of showers and thunderstorms over the next week across southeast Arizona with day to day variability in coverage.

High temperatures through Sunday will run 5 to 8 degrees above normal, then around normal next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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