Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then an increasing 50% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts will be possible with any thunderstorm.

More widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday and potentially Friday with a risk of flash flooding.

High temperatures will be a few degrees below normal today and cool further through the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

