Roller coaster temperatures continue this week

Our roller coaster temperatures will continue as warmer air arrives late in the week before another weekend cool down
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly weather pattern will continue as we go into the middle of the week, but warmer air returns for the end of the week.

Tuesday, high temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s as cold air stays over the Southwest.

Warmer air arrives for the end of the week and will have us in the upper 60s to lower 70s as we wait for another cold front to arrive Sunday.

This next cold front will bring gusty wind for the weekend along with a slight chance of showers and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Keep those winter coats handy!

