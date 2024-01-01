Ringing in the new year with rain...and a lot of it this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy New Year! With it, the confetti isn’t the only thing that’s going to be sprinkling down! We will be getting rain!!!

Today was a really nice day out with mostly lower sixties in the Tucson metro area.

There wasn’t much wind in the Tucson metro area but we did see some wind gusts that were stronger than the wind speeds.

However, there is a low pressure system with rain that is coming our way. It is mostly on the coast of California right now. The Tucson area will be seeing rain starting Monday night and going into Tuesday. Wednesday will be the only day of the week that we will not be seeing rain, but everyday after that going into next Monday we will be seeing showers.

Tomorrow the Tucson metro area will be seeing the thirties and forties for the lows and so will the western part of our area like Ajo and Santa Rosa.

The highs in the Tucson metro area tomorrow will be a lot like the highs we saw today. They will be in the lower to mid sixties and that will also be the case on the western part of our region like in Sells and Organ Pipe.

The rest of the week we will be seeing the lower to upper sixities with the mid fifties on Thursday and Friday.

Cochise county wx NYE

Cochise County also saw mostly sixties today with some places in the northern part of the county seeing the upper fifties.

Wind speeds were pretty mild in Cochise County, but some wind gusts got up to 13 miles per hour.

Cochise County will be seeing lows in the twenties and thirties tomorrow, so make sure you bring several jackets, a beanie, and a scarf if you’re going to be out in the early morning hours.

We will be seeing highs tomorrow in the high fifties and lower sixties, much like we saw today.

The rest of the week we will be seeing the lower to upper fifties, but on Friday we will be seeing 49 degrees.

