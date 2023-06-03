Watch Now
Return to triple digits possible this weekend

Posted at 6:23 PM, Jun 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heading into the weekend, we are feeling below average temperatures for this time of year. The cool start to June will soon taper off, however, with a warm-up expected Saturday through Monday.

We'll be near seasonal temperatures on Saturday, then approaching triple digits both Sunday and Monday in the Tucson area. Cochise County will warm into the upper-80s to low-90s this weekend.

Our temperatures will fall again early next week as our winds pick up. Expect Tucson's daytime highs to fall back to the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 6.2.23

