TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a couple of days of triple digit temps, Tucson is back into the 90s for the remainder of the week.

Overnight lows in Tucson will be in the lower 60s and Sierra Vista will see lows in the mid to upper 50s.

By Saturday, we're expecting to see a slight warming trend raising our highs by a couple of degrees.

