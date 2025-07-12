Relief from extreme heat is on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend will start out hot and dry, but some relief is just around the bend.

Sunday, a better chance of rain returns as more moisture arrives and produces some thunderstorms across Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

More widespread thunderstorm activity will arrive early in the week and continue all through the end of the week for all of southern Arizona.

Along with an increase in monsoon activity, we'll see a decrease in heat that will include high temperatures dropping back into the upper 90s by the middle of the week.

Something to look forward to as we head into the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

