Red Flag Warnings to start the weekend

Warm, dry, windy weather will lead to cooler temperatures
Posted at 8:59 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 23:59:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the weekend with Red Flag Warnings as wind, dry weather returns to Southern Arizona.

Southwest wind will blow at 20 to 30 mph with some wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Blowing dust and critical wildfire danger will be a big concern through the weekend.

All of the wind will lead to cooler temperatures as highs fall into the mid to upper 80s going into next week.

Have a great weekend and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

