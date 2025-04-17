Watch Now
Red Flag Warnings returns as warm, dry, windy weather continues

The wind will get stronger as cooler air arrives for the end of the week and keeps critical wildfire conditions in place for Thursday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Flag Warnings return for much of southeastern Arizona as cooler air moves in and kicks up more wind and dust.

Thursday, wind speeds will run between 25 and 35 mph with wind gusts of 50 mph possible.

Not only will this create critical wildfire danger, but blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds will be a concern.

High temperatures will cool into the lower 80s before dropping back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday will be cool to start with temperatures in the upper 40s, but low to mid-80s will return for the afternoon.

Be extra careful with the wind and wildfire danger on Thursday!

Cochise County Forecast

