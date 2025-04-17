Red Flag Warnings returns as warm, dry, windy weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Flag Warnings return for much of southeastern Arizona as cooler air moves in and kicks up more wind and dust.

Thursday, wind speeds will run between 25 and 35 mph with wind gusts of 50 mph possible.

Not only will this create critical wildfire danger, but blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds will be a concern.

High temperatures will cool into the lower 80s before dropping back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday will be cool to start with temperatures in the upper 40s, but low to mid-80s will return for the afternoon.

Be extra careful with the wind and wildfire danger on Thursday!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

