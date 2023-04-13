Watch Now
Red Flag Warnings return to southern Arizona

Nice weather arrives for the weekend
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 22:00:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will bring strong wind to southern Arizona and, combined with low humidity, critical wildfire conditions.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for Thursday as some wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible.

Cooler air will arrive and most of us will experience highs in the 70s to finish the week.

This weekend, the wind will settle down and temperatures will climb back into the 80s to near 90°.

Be careful with any flammable items, materials or any thing that could cause a spark!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

