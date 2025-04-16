Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Red Flag Warnings return to southeastern Arizona

Warm, dry, windy weather will bring critical wildfire danger back to southeastern Arizona and Red Flag Warnings are going back into effect
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather pattern shift will bring cooler temperatures to southern Arizona, but gusty wind will also return along with critical wildfire danger.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for Wednesday and Thursday for much of southeastern Arizona where critical wildfire conditions will be present.

High temperatures will gradually cool into the 70s for Friday and Saturday with overnight lows dipping back into the 40s for Easter morning.

After a chilly start, Easter Sunday will be quite nice with highs in the lower 80s.

Our spring weather roller coaster ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network