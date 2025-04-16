Red Flag Warnings return to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather pattern shift will bring cooler temperatures to southern Arizona, but gusty wind will also return along with critical wildfire danger.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for Wednesday and Thursday for much of southeastern Arizona where critical wildfire conditions will be present.

High temperatures will gradually cool into the 70s for Friday and Saturday with overnight lows dipping back into the 40s for Easter morning.

After a chilly start, Easter Sunday will be quite nice with highs in the lower 80s.

Our spring weather roller coaster ride continues!

