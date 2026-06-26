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Red Flag Warnings for the weekend

Drier air returns with strong southwest winds
Drier air and strong winds return
Red Flag Warnings for the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and breezy today. Highs will be similar to yesterday, but maybe 1-2° cooler.

We could see some storms to our east today, but otherwise we have a drier and cooler air pattern setting in for the weekend, along with strong winds.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

High temperatures will be 2-6 degrees above normal through Saturday then around normal Sunday into
next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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