Red Flag Warning Monday ahead of hot week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing our typical June heat return throughout this upcoming week, which will start off windy as well. Monday we have a Red Flag Warning in effect across southern Arizona due to very dry conditions and wind gusts up to 45 mph possible.

We'll still see some afternoon breezes through the week but wind will be less of an issue after Monday. However, we will gradually heat up even more as the week goes along.

In Tucson, we can expect low-100s early in the week becoming highs in the mid-100s or even high-100s by next weekend. In Cochise County we'll be about 7-10 degrees cooler, with a chance for triple digit highs across all of Southern Arizona by next weekend. We do not see a pattern of monsoonal moisture starting in the next week to 10 days.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 6.18.23

