Red Flag Warning: Memorial Day Weekend brings strong winds

Posted at 3:54 PM, May 26, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies take us into Memorial Day Weekend. However, we'll see our winds pick up on Saturday, leading to critical wildfire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for eastern Cochise County, as well as mountain woodland areas in the Catalina, Rincon and Santa Rita Mountains. We will see very dry air (relative humidities as low as 7%) combined with 20 mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph.

Highs will stay mostly in the mid-90s in Pima County through the long weekend, with mid-to-upper-80s expected for highs across Cochise County. There's a slight chance we'll see some sprinkles in Southeastern Arizona Friday night.

- Ryan Fish

