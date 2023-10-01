Red flag warning continues as winds amp up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a windy Saturday, the Red Flag warning continues for most of Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties. The warning will continue through Sunday at 6pm. This means there is increased risk for fire as there is high winds and dry conditions. It is encouraged that people do not do anything that could spark a flame outside.

The temperatures are going to dip into the 80s through the middle of next week before climbing back into the low 90s. Sierra Vista will be in the 80s all week.

