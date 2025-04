TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfire risks continue for the region tomorrow. Red flag warnings will be in effect for much of Southeastern Arizona Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A blowing dust advisory will also be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday's high will be in the upper 70s, with a low in the mid-40s. Temperatures increase as the week continues.

Cochise County Weather

Have a great rest of your weekend!

