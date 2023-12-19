Watch Now
Record warmth soon gives way to some welcome rain

Posted at 6:01 PM, Dec 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our record warm weather will soon give way to much cooler temperatures along with some much needed rain.

A series of disturbances will move across southern Arizona through the end of the week and bring a chance of showers through Saturday.

During that stretch, some locations may receive up to an inch or more of rain.

Snow levels will remain quite high and only drop to 7,500' by Friday night.

High temperatures will fall into the lower 60s this weekend and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s for Christmas morning.

Lots of changes on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

