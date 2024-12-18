Record warmth remains possible through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record warm temperatures will remain a possibility through the end of the week as the storm track stays north of southern Arizona.

Highs will hover close to 80° going all the way into the weekend as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern.

Overnight lows will still be chilly with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be breezy and we'll continue to see some high clouds, but there is no indication of rain or snow in the forecast for the next several days.

This would be a great time to get outside during the holidays!

Cochise County Forecast

