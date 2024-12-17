Record warmth is possible for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather won't resemble typical mid-December weather over the next several days as high pressure builds and brings the possibility of record heat to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will hover around 80° through the end of the week and even into the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s as dry air stays with us and allows morning temperatures to feel quite chilly.

For now, we don't see any significant chance of rain in the forecast with the exception of a slight chance for Christmas Day.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

