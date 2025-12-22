Record warmth across parts of Southeast Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, almost summerlike weather is the story across Southeast Arizona today and into Tuesday. Strong high pressure to the southeast is keeping skies mostly clear and temperatures unseasonably warm.

Afternoon highs will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal. A few locations are expected to set record highs such as Tucson, Sierra Vista, Willcox, and Safford.

A few light showers are possible Wednesday, but rainfall amounts look minimal, with most places seeing only a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.

Along with those changes, temperatures will ease back slightly midweek, though they’ll still be well above average. Highs on Wednesday should be closer to 10 degrees above normal, and breezes may pick up during the afternoon. Morning lows will also stay unusually mild, running 15 to 20 degrees above normal through Wednesday morning and into Christmas morning.

