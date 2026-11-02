Record rainfall followed by cooler temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few lingering showers may stick around early Monday as the final round of weekend rain moves through Southern Arizona. Most of the activity is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. Tucson's high today will reach about 69 degrees. Most of Southern Arizona will be running 5 to 15 degrees below average for early November.

The weekend storm brought record rainfall to parts of Southern Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 1. Tucson International Airport recorded 1.23 inches of rain, breaking the previous daily record of 0.42 inches set in 1987. The Bisbee-Douglas Airport also set a new record with 0.74 inches, surpassing the old record of 0.31 inches, also set in 1987.

Flooding remains a concern following the heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service reports flooding along the Santa Cruz River at Trico Road, with a Flood Warning in effect Monday. Floodwaters are expected to reach Sunland Gin Road in Pinal County later today or tonight. Major flooding is also being reported along the Gila River near Solomon in Graham County.

Drier weather is expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend, although temperatures will remain below normal.

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