TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of near 102 degrees Tuesday. Which would break the record set in 1910 of 101.

Chances to set more records remain through the end of the week before double digits are set to make a comeback at the beginning of next week.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 92 with some light south to southwest wind throughout the day.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS